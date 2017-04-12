A 19-year old Williams Lake man has now been charged in connection with a serious stabbing incident last month.

Jessie Dean Meade was scheduled to appear in court this morning.

He is facing one count each of Aggravated Assault, Assault with a Weapon and Uttering Threats to cause Death or Bodily Harm.

Williams Lake RCMP were called to Cariboo Memorial Hospital back on March 29th after receiving a report that a 29-year old man was being treated for a stab wound to his upper torso.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that he was stabbed in the Lac La Hache area along Highway 97.

Meade was arrested in Williams Lake without incident.

Police say that he and the alleged victim knew each other.

At last report the man that was stabbed was still in hospital.