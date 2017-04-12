It will be 80 years in the making as the annual Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale kickoffs today at the stockyards.

Wade McNolty is the yard manager.

“I’ve been here for about the last 10 years and it seems there’s lots of interest this year, it’s really good. We’ve got a display set up outside. It looks good around here.”

McNolty says more younger guys are getting involved and that’s great to see younger crew coming into the cattle industry.

Today’s show starts at 1 pm with the sale of 156 bulls getting underway Thursday morning at 11.