A fire discovered last week in the Chilcotin is under control.

Natasha Broznitsky is a Fire Information Officer with the Cariboo Fire Centre.

“An 8.5 hectare fire was discovered near Lee’s Corner on April 6th. Three BC Wildfire Service firefighters attended the scene today to patrol the fire meaning they were looking for any remaining smoke or hot spots.”

Broznitsky says the fire was human caused.

She reminds the public to be diligent any time using fire and to report any burning violations, abandoned campfires, or wildfires to call 1 800 663-5555 or *5555 on a cell phone.