Police in 100 Mile House recently responded to a report of an overdue elderly male who was walking his dog in the Walker Valley area of the 108 Mile Ranch.

The male was expected to return home at 10am but when he failed to do so family members contacted the RCMP and Search and Rescue began conducting a ground search.

Corporal Brian Lamb with the 100 Mile House RCMP let us know when and where they found the male.

“At approximately 8:30pm the male was located north of Lac La Hache, so he had walked quite a long distance.”

Lamb says the male was disoriented and confused but an assessment by Emergency Health Services at the scene confirmed the male was not injured and he was subsequently brought home to family members.