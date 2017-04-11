The Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce is gearing up to host an all-candidates forum as the general voting day for this year’s provincial election nears.

Claudia Blair is the executive director.

“We’ve done this format before and it’s going to be held at our general meeting so the three candidates have all said yes that they would like to come. We’re going to be asking for people to provide their questions to us and then they will be asked.”

Blair says members are invited to bring a guest.

The forum takes place Thursday, April 27 starting at 11:30 am at Signal Point.

Blair says due to limited space you must a make reservation to attend.A forum is also

A forum is also scheduled for Thursday, April 20. BC230 and the Council of Canadians will host an all-candidates forum at the Gibraltar Room in Williams Lake starting at 7pm.