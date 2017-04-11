BC Paramedics says they are extremely proud of the public support they received despite their petition to amend the Fire and Police Services Collective Bargaining Act falling short.

In a facebook post on Monday they say they submitted 215,192 signatures to Elections BC.

300,000 signatures were required to meet the petition threshold.

“To the vendors, sponsors, financial contributors and venues, thank you for furnishing us with the wherewithal to bring this petition to the public. And to the voters of BC, most of you know (even more now) that we don’t do this work for the money. Throughout this campaign, you have shown us heartfelt kindness and support, and for that we will continue to be your faithful public servants.”

“In the beginning, none of us really knew what we were doing or how to do it, and we couldn’t have returned such a great number without those of you who were willing to take a chance on the unknown.”