A group of Quesnel students attended a robotics competition in Calgary.

Abby Fisher, a grade 10 student at Correlieu Secondary, explains what that is…

“So you have to follow all these mechanical rules and all these coding rules and we build this robot…like if you think of basically just a machine that has to perform all these specific control while using a controller.”

Fisher says they had 6 weeks to build the robot.

Among the tasks that it had to perform…

“Our goal of our robot was to figure out a way to shoot these light weight balls into a hole of specific diagrams. The other tasks we had to perform was creating a gear hop or something to catch the gears and drive up to this machine and place these gears into a spring to be loaded up into an airship and our third and final task was our robot had to figure out a way to climb up a five foot rope.”

Quesnel, in their first ever competition, did pretty good placing 25th out of 48 teams.

Fisher says at one point they were 10th.

She says they definitely plan to go back next year.