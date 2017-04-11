The BC Wildlife Federation has been holding town hall meetings throughout the Province and they’ll be making a stop tonight in 100 Mile House.

Resident Priority Program Manager for the BC Wildlife Federation Jesse Zeman explains the reasons why.

“The BC Wildlife Federation is concerned that we’re losing what makes BC special. We’re seeing declining fish and wildlife population across a significant portion if not all over the province of BC and what we want to do is sit down and chat with folks and talk about lack of funding for fish and wildlife management and also these declining populations”.

Zeman said two classic examples of declining wildlife populations in the Cariboo are moose and Chilcotin Steelhead.

Tonight’ s BC Wildlife Federation Town Hall meeting will be held at 7 at the 100 Mile House Community Hall and everyone is welcome to attend.