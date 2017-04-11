The Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre is sponsoring the showing of the film “The Big Picture, Rethinking Dyslexia” on Tuesday, April 11.

It’s an award-winning documentary that outlines some of the strengths that lead many dyslexics to success and also identifies many of the challenges that they face every day.

Cathy McMillan with Decoding Dyslexia BC says since she purchased the film produced by the Redford family three years ago she has shown the film across the province and even Alberta to bring awareness.

“Both of my kids have been diagnosed and I’m quite sure that I am dyslexic myself. It’s been a journey for our family so it inspired me to build up awareness in the community about how to help these kids”.

“It’s hard to find help for them. The education system currently doesn’t have direct funding for dyslexic kids or any funding outside the regular funding the Ministry of Education gives.”

“The Big Picture, Rethinking Dyslexia” will be shown at 6 pm at the Autism Centre at the Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre.

A discussion period will follow the 52-minute film.