The architects will unveil the schematic plans for a new pool at the Quesnel and District Arts and Recreation Centre at tomorrow night’s North Cariboo Joint Planning Committee meeting.

The estimated price tag is just under 15-million, 554 thousand dollars.

That would include more than 10.3 million for a new leisure pool, 2-million plus for a water slide, 1.6 million for new change rooms and 400 grand to upgrade the electrical.

How to potentially pay for this project is also on the agenda.