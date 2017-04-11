A Quesnel gymnast won a couple of medals at the Provincial Championships in Port Coquitlam.

Hannah Brown, a member of the Quesnel Techniques, won silver on the vault and in the floor exercise in the Junior Olympic Level 6 competition.

She also received an 8th place ribbon in the all-around.

Lidia Solecki was 5th on the balance beam in level 6 as well and Bianca Thompson was 4th on the balance beam in Level 7.

Thompson was also 7th on the uneven bars and 5th in the all around.

If not for a fall on the floor she likely would have been the overall champion.