The early returns are pretty good when it comes to potential flooding in the Cariboo region this year.

Sylvain Gauthier, the Emergency Services Coordinator in Quesnel, says the snowpack levels are looking good…

“Right now with the snowpack level we have in the north, the North Fraser Basin and the Nechako, we are just below normal for this time of the year so unless the temperature gets at the higher elevations, the high 20’s for a sustainable period of time, i do not forsee right now any major flooding

Gauthier says they will have another update later in the month.