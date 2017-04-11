Provincial NDP Candidates for both the Cariboo Chilcotin and Cariboo North opened their campaign offices over the weekend.

Cariboo Chilcotin candidate Sally Watson says they have already started door knocking.

“They are pretty unhappy with the cash for excess Premier. In fact, they’re very unhappy about the cash for excess Premier. They’re very interested in having a change of government.”

Watson says there is not one priority for the region as there are so many issues that are linked together.

Her campaign office in Williams Lake is located on Proctor Street.

She also opened an office in 100 Mile House across from the post office.

Cariboo North NDP candidate Scott Elliott opened an office as well on Saturday on Front Street in Quesnel.