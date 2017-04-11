A Williams Lake resident who recently lost her son to ALS has stepped up to coordinate this year’s annual Walk.

Chris Seibert says she could not afford to the see the event being canceled.

“Since our son was diagnosed with ALS three years ago, there’s more and more people have it, through finding out that there are a lot of people who have ALS and the ALS Society is very, very helpful in supporting them.”

Seibert says her son had received support through the Society and was very appreciative of it.

The Walk for ALS in Williams Lake will take place on June 24th in Boitanio Park.

It had been co-ordinated for the past five years by Eileen Campbell and Heather Robertson.

“Right now I’m just learning the ropes. We’re having a meeting with Eileen and Heather so we’ll find out what needs to be done. I’m sure we’re looking for a lot of volunteers.”