More than 220 projects in 150 communities throughout British Columbia are receiving a total of $7.6 million in B.C Canada 150 Grants.

Among the recipients, the Potato House Sustainable Community Society is receiving $30,000.

Executive Director Mary Forbes says it’s a lot of money for them which will create a lasting legacy.

“We are going to put solar panels on the roof of the Potato House, put in a furnace so when you come for your photos this Christmas it’s not going to be a giant icebox. We are painting the outside of the house, we’re continuing the restorations on the house that were started last year.”

Administered by the BC Museums Association and supported by Heritage BC with funding provided by the Government of British Columbia, the B.C. Canada 150 program was launched to mark the 150th anniversary of Canada’s Confederation by recognizing B.C. communities and their contributions to the nation

Forbes says they will now be looking at applying for a community gaming grant which has a pot of $5 million dollars for not for profits to replace their foundation.

“What we want to do with the basement of the Potato House is pretty exciting. As you know right now we are home to the root cellar for the community and we’ve been feeding potatoes to all of our social agencies here all winter long, but what we would like to do is continue having a root cellar but we’d like to put in a daycare in the basement and call it small potatoes.”

Forbes says this will ensure that young stewards of the past are growing up for the future of Williams Lake.