The BC Wildlife Federation is hosting a series of open houses, including one in Quesnel tonight. (April 10)

Ken Last is the President of the Cariboo region…

“It’s a meeting, and it’s open to the public, and the meeting is to discuss what’s happening to our wildlife in the province…most species are on the decline, moose, elk, etc…and what we can do to restore them.”

The meeting will start at 7 o’clock at the Legion.

There is a meeting in 100 Mile House tomorrow night.