To help get more females interested in giving Hockey a try, Esso and Hockey Canada have teamed up to give them that opportunity for free.

Jennifer Loewen with Williams Lake Minor Hockey says Esso Girls Fun Day is a welcome to hockey for girls in an all female environment.

According to Loewen a big part of that welcome to the game are the instructors.

“We have some amazing volunteers who come on the ice as coaches. The girls are paired up with mini mentors and team moms so that they can navigate the whole putting the gear on, how to get on the ice and just to get over those jitters. We don’t keep the girls on the ice for more than an hour because it’s a lot for those feet to be on skates if they’re not use to it”.

Esso Girls Fun Day will be held in Williams Lake on thursday April 20th at Total Ice and pre registration is mandatory.

Girls have until thursday April 13th to do so by emailing sports manager at shaw dot ca and letting them know who you are, your age and what you have for equipment.