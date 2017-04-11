A fire broke out on a Greyhound Bus Thursday morning which was en route from 100 Mile House to Kamloops.

Greyhound spokesperson, Lanesha Gipson gives us some more details.

“The incident occurred around 5:28AM, it was about 15km outside of Cache Creek.”

Gipson says there were 17 people on board and a replacement bus was sent to pick up customers who were stranded.

Greyhound has launched an internal investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire.

There were no injuries to any of the customers on the bus.