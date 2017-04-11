More than 2,700 residents in 100 Mile House and the neighboring communities will be better able to access faster internet speeds thanks to a recent investment from the BC Government.

MLA for the Cariboo Chilcotin, Donna Barnett, says ABC Communications will be rolling out the upgrades.

“This project will benefit the communities of 100 Mile House, Lone Butte, Gateway, Canim Lake, Sheridan Lake, Interlakes and Horse Lake.”

Barnett says this is all part of “Connecting British Columbia” which is a multi-year grant program funded by the Province and administered by the Northern Development Initiative Trust.

To date more than 40,000 households have benefited from the Connecting British Columbia Program.