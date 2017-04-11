The Provincial Government celebrated the restart of the Barkerville Gold Mine today.

Cariboo North MLA Coralee Oakes, addressing a crowd at the Lhtako Dene Community Hall, announced that the permits were now in place…

“The Bonanza Ledge underground mine has a promising future and I know everyone in this region wants this mine to be successful. This region was built on gold mining.”

Oakes went on to say that throughout Quesnel and the Cariboo we have numerous reminders of the role gold mining has had in building communities and supporting the local economy.

The Bonanza Ledge mine site will create 90 jobs in the region.

The mine previously was an open pit operation from June of 2014 to March of 2015.

This permit allows them to go underground.