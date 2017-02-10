The Unemployment rate in the Cariboo is the highest it’s been in quite some time.

Vincent Ferro, a Labour Market Analyst with Stats-Canada, goes over the numbers that kicked off 2017…

“The unemployment rate in January was 8.8 percent and a year ago it was 7.9 so there is an increase there but it’s not a statistically significant increase.”

The 8.8 percent is the highest number the Cariboo has seen since back in 2010.

It should be noted however that the actual number of people working in the region was up from a year ago but there were also a lot more people looking for a job.