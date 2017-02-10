Central Cariboo Search and Rescue were on the scene of a collision between a logging truck and a passenger car Friday morning in Williams Lake.

Rick White is the director of operations.

“Dog Creek Road was pretty slippery this morning. It was almost like a skating rink; had some really bad corners in it.”

White says two people were extricated and sent to the Cariboo Memorial Hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries.

He says it’s critical that people slow down, give themselves enough time to get to where they’re going, and leave early.

He adds that Thursday was a busy day for them.

“It started off at 3:30 in the morning with an mvi south of town and it just carried on from there. Road conditions weren’t the best-a lot of snow, blowing snow, and icy roads.”

“People just need to slow down.”