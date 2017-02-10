The Central Cariboo Economic Development Corporation will dissolve after having been reactivated over 2 years ago.

Mayor of Williams Lake, Walt Cobb says it was a combination of things that led to its dissolution.

“There were things that couldn’t happen and weren’t happening because it was not in-house. Also one of our issues was that our EO (economic officer) has moved back to Ontario. So the decision was to bring it back in house, but we will be looking at a replacement.”

Cobb says a lot of good things were initiated by the Corporation that can be carried on with including the Chinese delegation and a flight school in Williams Lake.

He says letters will be going out to thank the 10 members that served on its board for the last year.

Councillors Jason Ryll, Craig Smith, and Ivan Bonnell have been appointed as directors until the next annual general meeting or until they cease to act as directors.