Anyone hoping to travel from the Southern Interior to the coast of BC may be out of luck today due to extreme weather conditions.

Mike Lorimer, regional director of transportation and infrastructure gives us the details.

“Highway 1, 3 and 5 are all closed sort of east of Hope, Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon is closed from Hope to Lytton, Highway 3 is closed from Hope to Princeton, both of those are because of the avalanche hazard.”

Lorimer says both Highway 1 and 3 are expected to be closed through the night with an update expected tomorrow morning.

Highway 5 is also closed due to freezing rain and an update there is expected later this afternoon.