A boxing icon in Quesnel has won a Sport BC President’s Award.

Wally Doern, coach of the Two Rivers Boxing Club, says it means a lot…

“Yes it does. This is a big one. It honours people, actually that they call the top people in all the sports in BC, but to be chosen as a representative of boxing from BC on the amateur level as a coach and a founder, i guess that’s what its all about, and it is certainly much appreciated.”

Doern has coached in the Quesnel area since 1991 and is no stranger to winning awards.

In addition to being inducted into the BC Boxing Hall of Fame last year, he has also won the Harold Mann award for working with youth in boxing as well as being named BC Boxing’s Coach of the Year and Club of the Year.

Doern will receive his award on March 8th at Sport BC’s Athlete of the Year Awards in Vancouver.