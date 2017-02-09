Charges have now been approved against three suspects in connection with a home invasion in Quesnel.

37-year old Dwayne Kueber and 30-year old Christopher Mcmurray appeared in court yesterday while 27-year old Tylor Lisk was in court this morning.

They are facing numerous counts including Break and Enter With Intent to Commit an Indictable Offence, Robbery Where a Firearm is Used, Pointing a Firearm and Unlawful Confinement.

All three will be back in court later this month for bail hearings.

Quesnel RCMP received a report of a home invasion this past Sunday afternoon at a residence near Plywood Hill.

Police say all three suspects are well known to them and that they believe that this was a targeted incident.

The victims were not physically injured.