The annual Interlakes Outhouse Races are set to go this weekend in the South Cariboo.

Paul Litzenberger MC’s the event yearly, and he explains exactly what the outhouse races are.

“Contestants build their own outhouses, they are all on skis, whatever type of skis you want, but anyway some sort of structure that has 3 sides and a roof and fits the dimensions, and push it down the track.”

Litzenberger says along with the races there will be a giant snow slide, horse drawn sleigh rides, and hot food and drink.

Anyone is welcome to attend the free event which takes place on Sunday at the Interlakes Service Centre.

Registration ends at 10am on the day of the event with the races and games getting underway at 11am.