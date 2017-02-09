Long periods of snowfall could result in 15-20 cm of the white stuff today.

Alyssa Charbonneau is a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

“A low pressure system is going to bring brands of snow across the central interior today.We do expect that the snowfall will intensify this afternoon.”

“The greatest accumulation is expected for communities that are closest to the Caribou Mountains so that would be Horsefly and Likely-we could see up to 20 cm. Closer to Williams Lake, we’re looking at about 5 cm today and another 2-4 cm tonight.”

The snowfall according to Environment Canada will ease briefly Friday morning before one last band passes through Friday afternoon.