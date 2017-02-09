Quesnel Mayor Bob Simpson is not concerned with the latest census numbers showing that the City’s population has dropped from 10,007 in 2011 to 9,879 in 2016.

He says it’s not a surprise and that it’s a small number.

Simpson also says however that it is one of the reasons that they are currently rebranding the city…

“The bottom line for us is for our community to be sustainable into the future, to retain the population that we have and to attract new residents, new entrepreneurs, new investment, we need to position ourselves differently on social media, on the internet, and how we advertise and tell stories about ourselves.”

Simpson says the city gets the majority of income from assessed property values however so having just over 100 fewer people has little or no impact on that.

Taking a look at other numbers in the Cariboo….Williams Lake saw a decline as well from 10,832 in 2011 to 10,753 last year while 100 Mile House saw a 5 percent increase from 1,886 to 1,980.