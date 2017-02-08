The population of the Cariboo-Chilcotin has declined by 0.6% according to Statistics Canada who released its 2016 population and dwelling counts .

Ryan Berlin is a senior Economist with the Rennie Group.

“Over 5 years, we’ve seen no population growth. It’s indicative of trends that we’re seeing in the province as a whole outside of our urban areas where we have an aging population, not a lot of immigration, and then migration of younger people.”

Berlin says the regional districts that are home to the province’s urban areas are seeing the most growth-the lower mainland, as well as the central Okanagan.

“That’s also where we’ve seen employment growth over the past 5-6 years.”

B.C’s population according to today’s figures show that the province has grown by 5.6% (4.6 million people) since 2011.