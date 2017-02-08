The Potato House Sustainable Community will not be receiving a $5,000 fee for service from the City of Williams Lake.

Mary Forbes is with the Board of Directors.

“When City replied to me with oh no we just looked at this-you didn’t fill out the application, because I’m so busy and Potato House currently has no funds for staff, I didn’t have the time to refill out the application and get it in on time.”

Forbes says despite their request being denied by Council Tuesday night, the services that they provide to the community will not be impacted as they will continue to volunteer and will apply to the Seeding Start Ups program as the City has encouraged.

She says that she and her coworker, Oliver Berger has both been working as volunteers for the last six months maintaining the site.

“Money isn’t everything…If I can still work at other places, I can still give of myself to the Potato House until that time when we are financially solvent.

Laurie Walters was the only member of Council who did not vote in favor of denying the fee for service request.