Williams Lake’s home town gold medalist of the X Games Snow Bike Cross was welcomed home at the Laughing Loon Tuesday night.

Brock Hoyer who is the first person ever to win a gold medal for the event just returned back from finishing second at the Canadian snow bike motocross race over the weekend in Revelstoke.

“It’s great to see all of my friends and family and community supporters for doing such a great event. It makes it feel that much better-all of the supporters come out for something that not just I accomplished, but I think our community accomplished.”

Hoyer says he had some mechanical difficulties in the first race resulting in him getting the finish he didn’t want.

He’ll be heading down to Sicamous this weekend for the “RIPPED” snow bike races.