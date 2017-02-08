RCMP in 100 Mile House continues to investigate the theft of a vehicle from the 6000 block of Northshore Road in Horse Lake.

The vehicle is an older red Ford F250 with a red snow plow attached and no license plates. It is believed to have been stolen between 630pm on Feb.1st and 745am Feb.2nd.

According to the police report, foot impressions left in the snow indicate that 2 people were involved in the theft.

An outbuilding on the property was also entered but it is unknown if anything was taken.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of the stolen vehicle they are asked to contact the 100 Mile House RCMP.