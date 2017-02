It appears the cold weather took it’s toll on attendance at the 9th annual Winter Carnival in Quesnel.

Spokesperson Susan MacNeill confirms that 466 people took in the event on Saturday.

That is down from around 14-hundred last year.

As part of this year’s celebration for Canada’s 150th birthday it was a three-day event this year.

There was also a free skate at the arena on Sunday when roughly 30 people participated and around 40 people were at the opening ceremonies on Friday night.