The first of three public open house’s about the Nenqay Deni Accord was held yesterday afternoon in Williams Lake.

Doug Konkin Lead Negotiator on behalf of the Province of British Columbia explains the purpose behind them.

“Inform the public and allow people to come in and have a chance to have an input with us around, questions, concerns, thoughts that they may have around how we move forward with reconciliation and implementation of the accord”.

Konkin pointed out that the people who stopped by were generally interested and pretty knowledgeable about the Accord.

A second public information open house will be held this afternoon from 1 to 5 at the Alexis Creek Community Hall and tomorrow from 2 til 5 at the Nimpo Lake Community Hall.