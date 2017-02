Quite an accomplishment for the Northern Capitals in the BC Female Triple-A Midget Hockey League over the weekend.

They beat the Greater Vancouver Canadiens 3-1 on Saturday.

That is now their only loss in 24 games.

Cailey Mellott of 100 Mile House led the way with a pair of goals and Quesnel’s Katie Young assisted on one.

The win was sandwiched in between a pair of losses…3-1 on Friday and 6-1 on Sunday.

The Capitals are now 9-10 and 2 overall.