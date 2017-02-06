Three male suspects have been arrested following a home invasion in Quesnel.

RCMP say the alleged incident happened on Sunday afternoon at around 4 o’clock at a residence near Plywood Hill.

Police say two suspects were arrested at the scene and a third was taken into custody after a residence on Veneer Road was secured and searched by the North District’s Emergency Response Team and Police Dog Services.

Two females, not believed to be involved in the home invasion, were also found inside and were arrested on outstanding warrants and breaches.

RCMP say all of the suspects are well known to them and that they believe this was a targeted incident.

Police say the victims were not physically injured.