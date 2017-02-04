Today, February 4th, is World Cancer Day, said to globally recognize the doctors involved in cancer treatment, raise awareness on prevention, and to honour those who’ve affected.

BC Cancer Agency spokesperson John Spinelli says our province has some of the best survival rates in the country.

“We have the lowest smoking rates in Canada; there’s a number of cancers including one of the largest cancers, lung cancer, that’s related to smoking. We also tend to have a very active lifestyle; physical activity also reduces your risk of cancer.”

Spinelli also says BC has some of the most well-developed programs to help detect the three most common forms of cancer.

“Breast, colorectal, and cervix; we have just a fantastic cancer treatments program. All those things put together put us in a really excellent position.”

There are six regional cancer centres across the province, including the Cancer Centre for the North in Prince George.

In a statement, Health Minister Terry Lake says it’s important to think about how we can reduce the impact cancer has on the people we love.

Spinelli hopes people will think about how to reduce their risk of getting diagnosed with cancer.

“Stop smoking or reduce smoking, try to get more physically active, eat a healthy diet, and try to use sun safety. When you go skiing in the winter, make sure you have sunscreen on.”

He encourages anyone to visit their local hospital if you have any questions on how to get involved.

(Files from Kyle Balzer with MYPRINCEGEORGENOW)