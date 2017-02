Canada’s women’s sevens team captured Sydney 7s Cup yesterday.

Williams Lake’s Kayla Moleschi and her team mates defeated the United States 21-17 in the final.

The Team will return to Canadian soil since their bronze medal win at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro when they compete in Round 5 of the series in Langford,BC on May 27 and 28, 2017.

This marks the third World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series cup victory for Canada.