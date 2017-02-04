A blanket of snow greeted Lake City residents this morning.

Environment Canada meteorologist Cindy Yu says about 3 cm of snow fell overnight with roads around the area picking up anywhere from 2-4cm.

She says it’s a very interesting situation happening over the region with a cold trough hanging off of the south coast and a arctic ridge of high pressure in the north .

“The southern Cariboo including Williams Lake is sitting along where that boundary is. To the north of Williams Lake we can expect maybe some sun breaking out, a mix of sun and cloud type of weather. To the south, south of 150 Mile House we can expect periods of snow.”

Yu says Environment Canada expects the snow to last into Monday with the arctic front pushing southward resulting in several days of overnight lows between minus 22 and 25.

She says Vancouver is dealing with a mixture of weather including snow and freezing rain, with anywhere from 5-25 cm of snow and about 10-15cm in the Okanagan Valley.