February 5 to 11 is National White Cane Week and it’s focus is on demonstrating the abilities of people living with vision lost.

To help raise public awareness events are planned across the country including here in the Cariboo with an open house to take place this Friday, February 10 from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm at the Williams Lake Public Library.

Canadian Council of the Blind National First Vice-President Lori Fry says everyone not just those who are blind or partially sighted, are invited to attend.

“This affects us all in some way or another. I like to use that line that eventually everyone will be affected by some vision loss just due to the aging process.”

Fry says there will also be an open house in 100 Mile House that will be held on February 9 at the United Church from 1-4pm.

The Canadian Council of the Blind reports that an estimated 50,000 Canadians will lose their sight every year.

(Files from Pat Matthews)