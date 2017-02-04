Buildings used as part of the DFO’s hatchery operations in Tweedsmuir Provincial Park have been destroyed.

Corporal Madonna Saunderson with the North District RCMP says Bella Coola police responded to the structure fire on Wednesday.

“Upon police arrival the buildings-there were two of them, were totally engulfed in flames and although the fire department did attend the buildings were too far gone and the structures were completely destroyed.”

Saunderson says both of the buildings at the Belarko Bear Viewing area are used by DFO as part of their hatchery operations for about 4 months of the year.

Investigators believe that an internal malfunction within the building resulted in the blaze.