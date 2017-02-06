The Quesnel School District is hosting a Facilities Envisioning Session this Wednesday night.

It will take place between 6-30 and 8 o’clock at Correlieu Secondary School.

Gloria Jackson is the Chair of Quesnel’s Board of Education…

“The purpose of the meeting is to provide the community with an update on enrollment, capital projects for our buildings and to discuss future options for the secondary schools. This is a long term planning session for the next 5 to 10 years.”

Jackson says the meeting is not about school closures as she says they need all of their facilities at this time.