Quesnel City Council went over some of the ground rules now that one of their colleagues, Scott Elliott, is the NDP’s nomination for the upcoming provincial vote.

City Manager Byron Johnson…

“Number one, a Councillor has every right to run for another office without resigning from Council and there are a number of precedents for that in B.C. If successfully elected they also may maintain their Council position if they so choose.”

Johnson went on to say that workload may be a concern if someone is elected but it is up to that individual to monitor it.

He does say that the Community Charter says that they can’t miss 4 consecutive regularly scheduled council meetings or 60 consecutive days, whichever is the longer period of time.

While the Community Charter is silent on the issue, Mayor Bob Simpson noted that Elliott will be replaced in the acting Mayor rotation by Councillor Ron Paull, simply for public perception purposes.

Elliott will continue to Chair the Executive Committee however, as it does not issue press releases.