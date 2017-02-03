There’s more solidarity in the community according to a member of the Williams Lake Muslim community following a vigil for peace at City Hall today.

Angie Holdahl who converted to Islam four years ago says she was shocked and saddened of Sunday’s shooting at a mosque in Quebec that claimed six lives.

She says she feels very heartened by the vigil.

“The fact that people took time out of their day and came here just to be here with us and show that us that we’re not alone. There are people that still have open minds and love. Compassion does win in the end.”

The vigil which offered prayers and blessings from multiple faiths within Williams Lake, ended with Margaret Anne Enders with the Women’s Spirituality Circle and CMHA, inviting the community to think of how they can continue the momentum.

She says the CMHA will be brainstorming about possible multiculturalism and anti-racism projects for the community on February 8 from 4:30-6:30pm.