It looks like there will be a by-election in the District of Wells.

Chief Election Officer Andrew Young confirms that there are two declared candidates and unless one of them withdraws by 4 o’clock today there will be a vote on March 4th.

The declared candidates are Kelsey Dodd and Birch Kush.

Dodd was 7th out of 8 candidates in the 2014 Municipal election while Kush’s name wasn’t on the ballot.

A by-election became necessary after longtime Councillor Richard Wright resigned his seat in September.