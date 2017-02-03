The MLA for Cariboo North says she will continue to fight for a truck route but that doesn’t mean that she won’t continue to lobby for safety improvements to Highway 97

In fact, Coralee Oakes, responding to criticism from the City that she is not on the same page as them, says they have been working closely through the Ministry of Transportation on other improvements for the overall corridor safety…

“Whether we’re looking at how we address the challenges up by Hydraulic and Racing Road right to Maple Drive…we put in a considerable application to treasury in the summer, that the city was aware of. We’ve been doing that work.”

Oakes says that is outside the scope of the work that she is doing on looking at an alternate truck route and that they are completely separate.

As for a truck route not being in the Ministry’s 10-year plan, Oakes says it won’t appear as a line item in the budget.

She says it will simply appear as part of the Cariboo Connector, much the same as the Purden connector or a road to NewGold would.