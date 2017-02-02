Lights, camera, and action continues for the upcoming 1st Annual Cariboo Chilcotin Film Fest.

Founder and Organizer, Krista Liebe says she has been organizing the film club in Williams Lake for sometime, and that it wasn’t until last year when they started focusing on showing local films.

“The organization lasted a little over two weeks and we sold out. I was absolutely dumbfounded really. That’s when I thought okay it is working now; there is so much talent here we have to do it an annual affair.”

Liebe says some of the local filmmakers who will be showcasing their work at the film fest include Trevor Mack who had offered a film-making workshop to five young girls at Anaham, and musician/composer Ken Marshall from 108 Mile Ranch with world renowned photographer Chris Harris.

Further information on the Film Fest which will take place in Williams Lake on March 10, 2017 can be found on Facebook.