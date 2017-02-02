The Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department spent the wee hours of Thursday morning fighting a shop fire along Wilson Lake Road.

Doug Townsend, fire chief at the department says it seems to have been caused by a wood burning stove or heater inside the shop.

“It was too far gone to even tell what actually happened, but it was all laying down when we got there, we put a lot of water on it and just cooled it off, but there was no saving anything at that point.”

Townsend added that dealing with the elements was difficult as temperatures were dipping to -26 degrees celsius but the fire was contained to the shop and didn’t damage any other structure on the property.

The owner of the home did suffer some slight burns to his hands but his injuries are not life threatening.