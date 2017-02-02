Quesnel City Council has given staff the green light to apply for 100 thousand dollars to do some upgrades on the museum.

Jeff Norburn, the Director of Community Services, goes over what the money is for…

“The proposed scope of work includes reorganizing the archival storage system, renovating two exterior display areas, installing a large photo mural on the back wall of the museum and replacing a number of exterior doors.”

The application is to the Canada 150 Celebrating B.C. Communities and their Contributions To Canada program.